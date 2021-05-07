Mo Salah’s poignant tweet claims ‘everyone is replaceable… except the fans’

Congratulations Mo Salah on winning the 2021 Laureus Sport Inspiration Award.

It was announced last night, and his manager Jurgen Klopp delivered a brilliant speech, in which he claimed Salah is an even greater person than he is a footballer.

That’s hard to believe, considering we’re dealing with a genuine all-time great, but it says lots about Salah’s character and his work for communities around the world.

Liverpool’s no.11 thanked Laureus on Twitter, and told his millions of followers that covid-19 has taught us something important about football: ‘everyone is replaceable… except the fans’.

Well said, Mo. We cannot wait to be back at Anfield serenading the Egyptian King with his song.

It feels like a very, very long time ago.

I’d like to thank everyone at the @LaureusSport Academy for this award. This year taught us a lot, and one of these things is that in the world of sport, everyone is replaceable… except the fans. #Laureus21 pic.twitter.com/3bSsjbgzsg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 6, 2021