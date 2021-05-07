(Video) Klopp issues congratulatory message as Liverpool star wins Sporting Inspiration award

A clip has been released of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulating Mo Salah after the forward won the Sporting Inspiration award for 2021 at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The award honours groups or individuals who utilise their platforms positively, with the Egyptian being noted for his involvement in regeneration projects in Egypt, including other charitable work.

From a sporting perspective, we here at the Empire of the Kop could wax lyrical about the 28-year-old till the cows come home, but it’s important too to recognise the human behind the famous red.

If our recruitment team’s character vetting is anything to go by, it’s clear that Salah is more than made for Liverpool, with his contributions off the pitch deservedly singling him out.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neil Jones:

Nice message from Jürgen Klopp for @MoSalah, who has won the @LaureusSport Sporting Inspiration award for 2021 👏#LFC pic.twitter.com/2dYfTArcFN — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 6, 2021