(Video) Klopp issues injury update that will give Liverpool fans hope in top four race

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Nat Phillips is likely to return to the starting lineup for Liverpool in their upcoming meeting with Southampton tomorrow.

The 24-year-old has been an impressive partner for Ozan Kabak in the heart of the backline, as the pair have deputised for injured starting duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

With the Englishman facing a spell on the sidelines, however, Fabinho had been forced to return to the back four – a move that has previously had grave consequences for the balance of the team structure and, ultimately, results.

Should the Brazilian be allowed to remain in his favoured midfield spot for the rest of the season, there’s a good chance that we could reap a maximum return of points from our remaining fixtures.

Nothing less will do if we are to have any hope of making the top four spots.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"We have to make late decisions in a few positions." Klopp gives an injury update ahead of the tie v Southampton 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/IQRHlb1Mbb — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 7, 2021