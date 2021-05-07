(Video) Liverpool’s rumoured 2022/23 home kit leaked in new clip

Liverpool’s rumoured home kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked in a surprise reveal from OFOBALL.

The jersey has emerged online, shortly after the club’s reported strip for the next term was released courtesy of reliable source Footy Headlines.

The shirt in question is yet to be verified by the aforementioned outlet, though it’s nonetheless interesting to note the change of colour scheme, with Nike making a return to the white detailing and a maroon-esque shade of red that hasn’t been seen for a few years.

Though the design is, of course, somewhat rudimentary, there seems to be a fair amount of potential.

We’re unlikely to see any further options for some time – that is if the leaked version is vaguely accurate – given the timing of the release, though it’s exciting to already be thinking about how another kit could turn out.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of OFOBALL (via GolDeSergio):