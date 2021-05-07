Wijnaldum’s agent confirms ‘free transfer’ and asks big clubs to make him an offer

Gini Wijnaldum will be leaving this summer on a free transfer, although we didn’t really need to tell you that!

It’s been obvious for some time – and the only questions now are where will the Dutchman end up – and who will come in at Liverpool to replace him.

Gini’s agent Humphry Nijman has welcomed the attentions of Bayern Munich, but encouraged all big clubs to come now with proposals.

“Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open,” Nijman told Sport1.

“FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us.”

Gini has a right to leave on the expiration of his deal and we harbour no ill-feelings. It’s probably time both of us went in a different direction, and the player himself will always be remembered as a regular part of the best Liverpool side (over a two year period) maybe EVER.

After all, the points and wins Liverpool racked up between 2018 and 2020 were more than at any other stage in the club’s history.

Wijnaldum will do well at Bayern, and it seems a nice fit considering we got Thiago off them last summer!

Hopefully, the Reds will find a superb replacement. A physical workhorse with terrific technical quality who can play every game. It won’t be easy.