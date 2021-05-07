‘Would be a very, very good signing…’ Former Red bigs up potential Liverpool transfer link

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has backed the Reds to sign Jadon Sancho – stating the deal would be a very, very good one.

BBC Sport state he’ll be available for £87m, with Borussia Dortmund ready to sell this summer after promising the player in 2020 they wouldn’t block an exit this time around.

“He would be. Young lad who has been fantastic in the German league. Really come of age and he is a very exciting player. Someone who gets fans off their bums, gets them cheering. He would be a very, very good signing,” Heskey told Rousing the Kop.

“He’s a very, very exciting young player. Very dynamic. He brings you skills and all that excitement which comes with a player of his talent.”

Sancho is an exciting talent, but the only way we can see Liverpool signing him is if we sell Mo Salah to either Real Madrid or PSG – and that’s something we obviously don’t want to do.

Salah has 29 goals in total this season. Sancho has less than half of that with 12, so we wouldn’t be replacing like for like.

Ideally, the Reds will offer Salah a new contract and be able to bring in new transfers to complement the Egyptian King.

We know Ibrahima Konate is already done, but we’ll need more than the young Frenchman to close the gap on Manchester City and Chelsea next season.