€45m Leverkusen starlet compared to Kai Havertz tipped as a potential Liverpool target

Florian Wirtz has been suggested as a potential target for Liverpool in the upcoming summer window.

This comes from Josh Williams on the Analysing Anfield podcast (via the Echo), who compared the newly turned 18-year-old to Chelsea star, and former reported Reds target, Kai Havertz.

“He turned 18 just a few days ago, so he is as young as they come,” the journalist said.

“But despite that, he has already accumulated over 2000 minutes in the Bundesliga, so in terms of establishing himself, he is right up there.

“He is extremely versatile and he plays all over the pitch, to the extent that he doesn’t have a position, and was called up by the Germany senior team in March, but did not get any minutes.

“But the fact he was getting called up anyway to the senior side at 17 captures his potential.

“He can play on the wing, as a centre-forward and as a central midfielder so he is a bit like Havertz.

“He is not as good as Havertz, but he reminds me of Havertz in that regard, who was at Leverkusen himself and was playing everywhere.”

Should the starlet, valued at €45m (according to Transfermarkt) bear any resemblance to the potential of the aforementioned Stamford Bridge midfielder, the recommendation may very well be one worth taking.

Considering how the goals have dried up in the midfield this term, not to mention the all but guaranteed departure of one of our most consistent midfield performers in Gini Wijnaldum, securing a quality new central midfielder must be considered an absolute priority.

It will be an extremely tough challenge for the recruitment department, as Jurgen Klopp will no doubt wish to bring in as robust a player as the Dutchman, ideally with technical excellence who is also difficult to knock off the ball.

It’s a near-impossible ask to find someone who possesses all three attributes but we’ve no doubt we could at least find one promising starlet who could grow into the role.

