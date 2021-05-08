Klopp names world-class Liverpool star we’ve yet to see the best of

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the Premier League is yet to witness the best from Thiago Alcantara, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The midfielder has endured a somewhat unexpected maiden season for the Merseysiders, having been forced to adopt a less forward-focused role at times whilst Fabinho deputised in the backline.

“Thiago became, in a really difficult season, a very important player for us,” the German explained. “I don’t think we saw it already but we are 100 per cent convinced we will get the best out of him because he is a world class player.”

The former Bayern Munich star joined, as many safely assumed, to help us break down those pesky low-blocks that have previously plagued our prior campaigns.

As such, we certainly feel that the 30-year-old took on a fair bit more of the critique than he should have for our somewhat lacklustre season.

We can only imagine that this will change massively once the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez return to their spots in the back four, freeing up Fabinho to play in his most influential position in the middle of the park alongside the classy Spaniard.

We can’t even begin to imagine the sheer difference in our performances next term once Klopp has a full-strength side – plus new faces, hopefully – to choose from.

