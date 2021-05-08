Liverpool v Southampton team news confirmed as Kabak out but Phillips returns

Liverpool have five games remaining and a slim chance of breaking back into the top four spots before the season draws to a close.

It may be a slim chance but a chance nonetheless, with Leicester City’s surprise 4-2 defeat to Newcastle handing the Reds something of a lifeline.

The German’s made a few changes to the lineup that faced Newcastle in April (with our meeting with Manchester United having been postponed to mid-May following protests at Old Trafford), which will hopefully be enough to kickstart a positive run.

Alisson Becker remains the man between the sticks, with the return of Nathaniel Phillips a welcome sight in a back four comprised of Rhys Williams (who replaces a presumably injured Ozan Kabak), Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson.

With our No.47 back in the heart of defence, Fabinho slots back into his preferred midfield berth alongside Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum.

It’s a bit of less gung-ho forward line Klopp’s gone with compared to the Newcastle selection, however, with Diogo Jota relegated to the bench in favour of a front-three comprised of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below:

And the team news is… LIVE! Five games to go as we chase European football – we need a big result tonight. Thoughts on the team Klopp's gone for, Reds? 💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/RQqm212lB9 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 8, 2021