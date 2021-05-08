Trent outlines Liverpool’s ambitious ‘objective’ for the rest of the season as top four race heats up

Trent Alexander-Arnold has issued a battle cry to his fellow Liverpool teammates ahead of the season run-in, with the side facing a campaign-defining set of games.

Newcastle United handed the Reds something of a lifeline with their surprise 4-2 victory over third-placed Leicester City, meaning that the club could very well narrow down the gap to three points, if they take a maximum return from the next two fixtures.

“Things have to go our way and it’s not really in our hands, but we need to put ourselves in a position where if other teams slip up then we’re ready to pounce,” the fullback told liverpoolfc.com.

“Looking at certain teams’ fixtures, you’d like to hope they’ll drop points around us and we’ll be ready to slip in there. But we can’t really rest on that, you’ve just got to go for it and hope that it works out.

“All we can do is try to get 15 points out of the five games, that’s what our objective is and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

READ MORE: Liverpool’s ludicrous financial growth over last five years revealed as Reds make Forbes’ sports teams rankings

Theoretically, should Manchester City defeat Chelsea at the Etihad, prior to our upcoming meeting with Southampton this evening, two wins would take us to within a point of a top four finish behind the Londoners.

Our Champions League qualification hopes are, admittedly, completely out of our hands, following a brace of disappointing draws but as Leicester’s surprise result has proven – anything can happen in five games.

These are slim chances we’re crossing our fingers for but we’ll take any odd luck that happens to fall our way after what has been a season completely and utterly defined by a lack of luck.

How did Liverpool not secure David Alaba with their offer?