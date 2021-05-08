Trent reveals surprising fact about his famous UCL corner v Barcelona

Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted that he wasn’t supposed to take the corner that led to Divock Origi’s second goal of the night.

It was the last effort Liverpool needed to seal a famous comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League, having fallen 3-0 down in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with the Catalans.

“It just happened. We never trained it. I wasn’t really even meant to take the corner,” the 22-year-old told LFCTV (via the Echo).

“It wasn’t a routine. I wasn’t playing a trick. I was actually walking away because I was meant to stand somewhere else.

“All the Barcelona players were not concentrating and weren’t looking at the ball, it just fell into place. It was an unbelievable goal.”

It goes without saying that the night has gone down in folklore as one of our greatest ever European feats.

That being said, it’s somewhat frightening to think that it might not have happened at all had our young fullback not decided to deliver his spark of genius in the latter stages of the tie and instead hand the corner over to an approaching Xherdan Shaqiri.

Having played such a lacklustre season this term, our European successes seem so far away, though we can only hope that the squad can find it in themselves to nab a top four spot from one of our rivals and provide hope of another magical campaign next time around.

