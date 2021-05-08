(Video) Andy Robertson weighs in on Liverpool’s chances of making top four

Andy Robertson has suggested that Liverpool still have a chance of securing Champions League qualifcation this term after a 2-0 win against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton boosted the club’s top four hopes.

The Reds overcame the visitors courtesy of a goal from each half, with Thiago Alcantara netting a late, long-range effort to double the lead established by Sadio Mane’s opening header.

With six points separating us from an admittedly flaky Leicester City (albeit with a game-in-hand on our end), one can certainly understand the reluctance of the players and manager to entirely rule out a surprise finish inside the heralded top four spots.

It will require absolute perfection on our part, however, particularly given that our fate lies entirely in the hands of our rivals, with slip-ups still required.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via Football Daily):

🗣"I wouldn't say the door is closed." Andy Robertson says whether Liverpool can make the top 4 pic.twitter.com/728BDN1ZeP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021