(Video) Beaming Klopp embraces Thiago at FT after late screamer ensures Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted with Thiago Alcantara after the No.6’s late screamer secured the club’s first league victory since early April, with a clip capturing the German embracing the player after the full-time whistle.

Amazingly, the midfielder had suffered from a goal drought spanning 15 months, a record the manager was evidently delighted for his summer signing to end as the Reds defied their second-half nerves to take all three points.

The 30-year-old has taken a lot of stick from fans and neutrals alike since his switch from the Bundesliga, though we’d be hardpressed to lay the blame for this season at his doorstep considering how Klopp has been forced to use him at times whilst Fabinho was in the backline.

Hopefully, tonight’s performance will be the first of many inspiring outings from the Spaniard, whom we at the EOTK expect to see shine next term, especially once the manager has a full-strength side to select from.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of

Jurgen Klopp having a chat with Thiago at full-time after scoring the vital goal to give Liverpool all 3 points! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/y3wxVUFpTb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021