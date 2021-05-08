(Video) Harvey Elliott nets seventh of the season with filthy chip in five-goal Blackburn romp

Harvey Elliott has utterly exceeded expectations whilst on loan to Blackburn Rovers, taking his total tally to seven for the season with a goal in the Blue and Whites’ final league game.

The Liverpool loanee was captured racing into the opposition box, expertly lifting the ball over Birmingham goalkeeper Connal Trueman, who had come to the edge of his six-yard-box, to hand Tony Mowbray’s side their fourth of five efforts in a 5-2 victory.

The result sadly only confirmed the Championship outfit’s 15th spot in the English second-tier but few should allow that to let them overlook the contributions of the 18-year-old who registered 19 goal contributions in 43 appearances.

As far as we’re concerned here at the EOTK, the youngster has more than earned the opportunity to fight for a spot in the first-team squad next term in what could be a huge pre-season for him.

You can catch the clip below:

HARVEY ELLIOTT STOP THAT pic.twitter.com/cyD8Y5Y3pS — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 8, 2021