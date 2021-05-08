(Video) ‘I’m very bad at this’ – Van Dijk cracks up at his drawing skills in hilarious challenge with Gomez

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez engaged in a drawing challenge for Expedia, attempting to reproduce famous landmarks for the other to have a guess at.

The Dutchman couldn’t stop laughing, or apologising, for his own efforts with a pen, with Joe Gomez taking a comfortable 4-2 victory over his defensive partner.

We have to say we particularly enjoyed one of the latest challenge clips from the Liverpool duo, not least of all because we got the chance to experience a rare sight this season – our first-choice centre-half duo in full kits.

With the pair back running again, we can only hope we’ll catch them on the Anfield turf next term, raring to help us make up for our somewhat lacklustre campaign this year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of 90 Min: