(Video) Jamie Redknapp backs criticised Liverpool star: ‘I am convinced he is a special footballer’

Jamie Redknapp has thrown his backing behind Thiago Alcantara after the Spaniard’s long-range effort secured an important win in Liverpool’s continuing search for Champions League qualification.

The Reds entered the clash with Southampton needing a victory to move within six points of fourth-placed Leicester, with a further game-in-hand available to close the gap to three.

Speaking with his fellow pundits, the former midfielder revealed that he remained convinced of the 30-year-old’s quality.

Given we’ve yet to consistently play Thiago in the role Jurgen Klopp likely intended for him, we can only imagine that the former Bayern Munich star will hit his stride at Anfield next term once normalcy returns.

🗣"He has taken a bit of stick this year, but I am convinced he is a special footballer." Jamie Redknapp has backed Thiago to hit his best form for Liverpool next season pic.twitter.com/ZMQFcfvCAG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021