(Video) Mane fires Liverpool ahead with deft header after double save from Alisson

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in Liverpool’s clash with Southampton, latching onto a lofted ball from fellow forward Mo Salah to head away into the bottom left corner.

The Reds move followed an impressive double save down the opposite end of the pitch, as Alisson Becker kept the score level despite a threatening run on goal from Che Adams.

It was a fine delivery from the Egyptian to hand the No.10 a chance, which was superbly bounced down into the turf with power to take first blood.

The Senegalese’s effort is his second in three games after a concerning goal drought spanning nine league fixtures, which may suggest that the former Southampton star is finding form at the perfect time for Liverpool.

