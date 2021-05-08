(Video) Thiago seals Liverpool victory with brilliant 20-yarder to double the lead

Thiago Alcantara boosted Liverpool’s top four hopes with a late effort in their tie with Southampton, doubling the lead for the Reds with a long range goal.

Receiving the ball outside of the 18-yard-box, the 30-year-old dribbled past an opposition press before unleashing a wicked shot from 20 yards into the bottom right to seal the three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Spaniard’s effort was his first in 15 months, a run that stretched back to his time with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich – a drought he’ll no doubt have been aching to end.

Certainly, from our perspective, it’s a goal that’s provided some amount of relief in light of our recent, late capitulations.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of RMC SPORT:

Thiago dedicated his goal to Salah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X7EC9DIBU9 — * (@rixzy__) May 8, 2021