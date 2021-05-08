(Video) Thiago skins two Southampton players in superb demonstration of close control

Thiago Alcantara’s talents speak for themselves, as was the case once more tonight as the Spaniard showcased superb close control to escape the press of Southampton man Nathan Tella.

The 30-year-old twisted out of reach of the advancing midfielder before eluding a second challenge from James Ward-Prowse.

It’s just another example of the technical quality that we’ve been severely missing at times from a robust but machine-like midfield.

We’re under the impression that we’ve yet to scratch the surface in terms of what the former Bayern Munich star can offer Jurgen Klopp going forward, with the eventual return of key figures in the side likely to help bring the best out of our No.6.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago: