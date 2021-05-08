(Video) Wijnaldum’s brilliant warm-up goal Liverpool fans would love to see replicated v Southampton

Liverpool lead Southampton 1-0 at the halfway mark, courtesy of a lovely headed goal from Sadio Mane, though fans may have missed a clever effort from Gini Wijnaldum in the pre-match warmup.

Waltzing towards a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross in the centre of 18-yard-box, the Dutchman fired an effort past a stranded Adrian into the top right with a flicked backheel.

It’s only practice, of course, and replicating such a feat amongst a number of bodies in the box (plus pressure or potential markers), is another thing entirely.

Still, it’s an impressive bit of skill from the No.5 and one we’ve no doubt would drop jaws across neutrals and Liverpool fans alike were the 30-year-old to pull it off mid-game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool FC’s Twitter account: