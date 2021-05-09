Delighted Thiago hits social media after scoring first Liverpool goal

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara got his first goal for the club this weekend, in the 2-0 win over Southampton at Anfield.

It’s a shame no fans were in attendance for the Spaniard’s strike, as all four sides of the stadium would have exploded in celebration, but the game against Crystal Palace isn’t too far away now.

Thiago’s goal was quite typical for the midfielder, cutting in toward the opposition’s 18 yard box and drilling a low effort into the bottom-right hand corner of the net.

It’s been a relatively positive season for the Spain international, and his strike will hopefully shut up the naysayers who pedal the idea Thiago’s had a bad debut term.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the final whistle last night, the 30-year-old was in a great mood, retweeting his team-mates’ tweets and throwing up a couple of his own.

On his strike, Thiago shared a photograph of himself celebrating the goal with the caption ‘first in Red’, before uploading a few more snaps in a different tweet.

Check out the posts below.

Scoring isn’t a big part of Thiago’s game, having only bagged 17 league goals in seven years at Bayern Munich – but hopefully this will spur him on to grab another one or two before the season’s end.

Either way – the Spaniard is boss and it’s great to see him celebrating!