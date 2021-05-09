Ex-Red suggests Liverpool could replace Salah with Bundesliga star who’s registered 32 goal contributions this season

Former Liverpool player Paul Stewart has suggested that Bundesliga star Jadon Sancho would be a “good signing” for his old club, were Mo Salah to make an exit in the summer, as reported by ThisIsFutbol.

The forward has been heavily linked with a switch to La Liga following comments in prior interviews where the prospect of a potential move to Spain was not ruled out.

“It’s going to be hard to replace Salah and there’s something that just makes me think he’s going to leave, and I know there are a lot of people talking about Real Madrid or Barcelona being two of the clubs he could go to,” the 56-year-old said. “I think Sancho would be somebody that could come in and do a good job for Liverpool and I think he would be a good signing.”

Where to begin… From the off, it goes without saying (we’d hope) that we believe the Egyptian to be utterly irreplaceable – a feeling we imagine has been further entrenched amongst the club hierarchy following his displays this term.

Getting rid of the former Roma star, if he still desires to remain a fixture of this Liverpool squad for the foreseeable future, is inconceivable as far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned.

Whilst we more than support new contracts for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, we’d be inclined to put Salah in the same category when it comes to the players we’re prioritising for improved terms.

As impressive as the Dortmund star is, having amassed a remarkable 32 goal contributions across all competitions this season, he shouldn’t be considered a reasonable signing if a move is contingent on the 28-year-old first leaving.

