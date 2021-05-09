Jadon Sancho coy over Borussia Dortmund future amid Liverpool interest

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has refused to commit his long-term future to the Bundesliga outfit, when asked about rumours linking him with a move away.

Speaking after scoring a late match-winner against RB Leipzig, handing the German league title to rivals Bayern Munich, the England international said he isn’t sure if he’ll leave Dortmund.

“Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future,” Sancho said, as per Eurosport. “I am very happy here at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.”

Sancho has been heavily linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United, among others.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp offers some clarity on future of ‘important’ Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a keen admirer of the England international, as per BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool’s apparent interest in Sancho is somewhat encouraging, especially as the winger is said to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Dortmund to leave the club under the right conditions.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who iterates the 21-year-old’s team-mate, Erling Haaland, does not have the same type of arrangement.