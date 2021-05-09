Jadon Sancho coy over Borussia Dortmund future amid Liverpool interest

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has refused to commit his long-term future to the Bundesliga outfit, when asked about rumours linking him with a move away.

Speaking after scoring a late match-winner against RB Leipzig, handing the German league title to rivals Bayern Munich, the England international said he isn’t sure if he’ll leave Dortmund.

Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future,” Sancho said, as per Eurosport. “I am very happy here at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start.”

Sancho has been heavily linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United, among others.

Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are continually linked with high-profile moves

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a keen admirer of the England international, as per BILD journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool’s apparent interest in Sancho is somewhat encouraging, especially as the winger is said to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Dortmund to leave the club under the right conditions.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who iterates the 21-year-old’s team-mate, Erling Haaland, does not have the same type of arrangement.

