Klopp personally looking at potential Wijnaldum replacement who wants move – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to taking a ‘personal interest’ in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

That’s according to Times journalist Duncan Castles, who this morning broke the news the Mali international has submitted a transfer request.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Marseille are also credited with serious interest in Bissouma, as per the above report, so Liverpool won’t get a free-run at the Brighton star.

But it has been suggested the Reds could see the midfielder as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, if the Dutchman does indeed depart the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The Dutch maestro has made a total of 233 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions over the last five seasons and stepping into his shoes will be no easy task.

But with Bissouma already boasting three terms in England on his CV, the 24-year-old looks the part.

The midfielder will not come cheap, however – signed for £15 million back in 2018, the Brighton star has improved with each passing season and will now command a much larger fee, especially if Liverpool make a move.