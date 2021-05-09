Klopp waxes lyrical about Liverpool star: “He’s a good one – tonight he showed it again”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in fine form as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 home victory against Southampton.

With just one rogue pass to Che Adams putting a few hearts in mouths, the Brazilian dropped an outstanding shift to keep a clean sheet – with the help of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp told journalists Ali is “a good one” and “tonight, he showed it again,” while highlighting how the 28-year-old and his wife are expected their third child.

🗣️"Great game… The future father of three did a really good job." Klopp on Alisson's big performance tonight as the Brazilian helped secure an important clean sheet for #LFC 👏👶 pic.twitter.com/gvpTCpseLR — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 8, 2021

It’s been a difficult season for many at Anfield, not least the defensive line-up, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all side-lined on a long-term basis.

Phillips has stepped up in a big way in the absence of his more experienced team-mates, with Andy Robertson also not dropping his pace throughout the term.

Unfortunately, Alisson isn’t in the running for the Premier League’s Golden Glove this season – but no doubt the Brazil international will be back in the conversation in 2021/22.