Liverpool hierarchy likely to make major change at the top in response to Chelsea decision, says ex-PL star

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Liverpool will take a leaf out of Chelsea’s book in bringing fans into the decision-making process by involving supporters at board level, as reported by Football Insider.

The Stamford Bridge outfit made the decision following the severe backlash suffered in response to the proposed breakaway Super League.

“I think they probably will,” the European Golden Boot winner said, when asked whether the Reds would take after their league rivals on the matter.

“It’s sensible because there isn’t a club without the fans. Why wouldn’t you get someone involved?

“Someone on the board, someone who speaks to the fans and then really listen to them. Don’t just get them there as a passenger.

“Actually listen to them because they’re so passionate. We saw that last week with the protests at Old Trafford.

“The fans are everything to these football clubs. I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool follow suit.”

With the owners talking a big game about ‘listening’ to the fans, involving them literally in the conversations taking place in the upper echelons of the club would certainly go a long way in convincing disillusioned supporters that their voice, and opinions, matter.

Simply buying well in the summer won’t be enough, with a big statement needed to begin to restore trust levels severely damaged by the PR disaster that was the ‘big six’s’ attempted coup with the European Super League.

Given that FSG has, at least, been willing to admit the mistake, a step in the right direction has already been made – now we need the Americans to take a leap.

