Liverpool-linked midfielder submits transfer request ahead of possible summer move

Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has submitted a transfer request.

That’s according to the Times, who credit the Reds with serious interest, alongside Arsenal, Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

It has been suggested Liverpool could see Bissouma as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, if the Dutchman departs the club at the end of his contract this summer.

MORE: Ruthless Mourinho clear-out at Roma could benefit Liverpool this summer

The Dutch maestro has made a total of 233 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions over the last five seasons and stepping into his shoes will be no easy task.

But with Bissouma already boasting three terms in England on his CV, the 24-year-old looks the part.

The midfielder will not come cheap, however – signed for £15 million back in 2018, the Brighton star has improved with each passing season and will now command a much larger fee, especially if Liverpool make a move.