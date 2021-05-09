Liverpool’s rearranged tie with Manchester United could be postponed again as protests expected

Concerns have arisen over Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Manchester United next Thursday, with a second round of anti-Glazer protests rumoured to take place.

The tie had initially been set to go ahead last week but was postponed after supporters broke into Old Trafford to demonstrate against the club’s ownership.

A Twitter account dedicated to news coverage of Liverpool, @TheAnfieldBuzz, shared an image that has been circulating around social media, which suggests a possibility, at the very least, of a potential repeat of the scenes that dominated our screens the prior weekend.

📸 | This is the photo that’s circulating around social media. https://t.co/UKUtJhHTJ7 pic.twitter.com/8xh8R8xgPF — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) May 9, 2021

This has been corroborated previously by the Manchester Evening News, who received a statement from an anonymous fans’ group confirming plans to continue protest actions next week.

“Every United fan has now seen the power they collectively hold. Last Sunday’s protests need to be a beginning, not an end,” the group said.

“The Premier League and the Glazers are terrified the Liverpool fixture could be affected again. It’s our responsibility to make sure it is.

“The protesters at The Lowry undertook a five-hour stint. That’s the sort of action required, but all contributions are of help.

“Next Thursday there needs to be 10,000+ at Old Trafford, from 5pm onwards. Do your bit, play your part, don’t leave it to others.”

READ MORE: Remaining ESL rebels threaten Liverpool and fellow clubs who pulled out of Super League with legal action

With the Glazers’ apology apparently falling on deaf ears, the Premier League may face another potential conundrum with regard to the fixture schedule.

Considering we only have a gap of, at most, four days between any of our remaining games, it’s difficult to see exactly how another postponed tie could be squeezed in, especially with United set to play their Europa League final three days after their final league game.

Given that the meeting has already been moved to a different date once, another rearrangement would arguably warrant an award of the points to us, though it remains unclear as to whether such an eventuality would be agreeable to the league’s organisers.

Wijnaldum’s agent drops major update on Dutchman’s future