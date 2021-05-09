(Photo) Liverpool fans will love what Harvey Elliott did after final Blackburn game

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is set to return to Merseyside after Blackburn Rovers played out their final game of the season this weekend.

The winger has been a hit at Ewood Park, scoring seven goals and totting up 11 assists in the Championship, but had his priorities straight after the 5-2 win over Birmingham City yesterday.

A photo of Elliott watching Liverpool take on Southampton, via his mobile phone, has emerged online, seemingly taken by a Blackburn team-mate.

Honestly, it’s just another reason to love the starlet, who will likely ply his trade at Anfield next season, after doing so well this year.

Take a look at the photo of Elliott below.

