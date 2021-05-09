Ruthless Mourinho clear-out at Roma could benefit Liverpool this summer

Liverpool could stand to benefit from an apparent clear-out by Jose Mourinho at Roma this summer.

According to the Mirror’s Dave Maddock, the 58-year-old is eyeing moves for former players of his, such as Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Nemanja Matic.

If true, midfielders currently at Roma could be forced out of the squad, including Liverpool-linked Lorenzo Pellegrini.

With Gini Wijnaldum looking increasingly likely to be leaving Anfield this summer, Jurgen Klopp and co. will be tasked with replacing the Netherlands international.

Earlier this year, I compiled a list of three players who could replace our No.5 this summer and my wildcard shout was Pellegrini.

The 24-year-old is a versatile option for Liverpool, being able to play in defensive, central and attacking midfield, as well as out on the flanks and up front if needed.

Naturally more of a No.10 than a box-to-box midfielder, Pellegrini would offer something a little different from Wijnaldum, but it’s a commodity the Reds have lacked in recent years: goals from midfield.

The Roma star is fairly accomplished when it comes to recycling possession in the centre, although this is notably a weaker side of his overall game.