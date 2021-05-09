Steven Gerrard tipped to move for €16m Liverpool star if Alfredo Morelos makes Rangers exit

Former Rangers star Michael Ball has suggested that Steven Gerrard could look to Liverpool’s Harry Wilson in the summer window, should Alfredo Morelos be lured away from the Ibrox come the season end.

The Reds’ winger has enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Cardiff City, registering 19 goal contributions in 37 Championship appearances.

“Steven’s got that connection with him. He knows of him, so that personal relationship could be a bonus,” the Englishman told ThisIsFutbol (via Wales Online).

“The money, we’re not too sure what they have to spend, so it all depends if any players move out as well at Rangers.

“If [Alfredo] Morelos moves on, the big money that they’ll get would give Rangers the opportunity to bring Harry and maybe a few others in.”

While we certainly wouldn’t wish for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers to suffer any hardship, a potential move to take the out-of-favour 24-year-old to Scotland would provide a welcome boost to our summer transfer kitty.

Ideally, the player would be kept and help contribute in a position Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants strengthened in the upcoming window.

However, it is expected that fellow loanee Harvey Elliott will be the more likely of the two to be reintegrated into the first-team squad.

As such, with the likes of reported target Yves Bissouma being valued at £30m, attracting nearly half the figure by parting ways with Wilson (valued at €16m, according to Transfermarkt) would be to our benefit just as much as the player.

