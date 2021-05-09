Unbelievable Liverpool stat suggests another reason Reds are failing this season

Believe it or not, Sadio Mane’s strike for Liverpool against Southampton over the weekend was the first time he and Mo Salah combined for a goal in the Premier League this season.

The duo, along with Bobby Firmino, typically tot up bigger numbers, but Salah is – by far – the Reds’ biggest threat this term with an outstanding 20 league goals so far.

During the half-time break at Anfield, OptaJoe took to Twitter with the mind-blowing statistic that it was the first time Mane and Mo had combined since the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last June – and it took a great many Liverpool fans by surprise, not excluding us.

1 – Mohamed Salah's assist for Sadio Mané's header was the first time the duo have combined for a goal in the Premier League this season, last doing so vs Crystal Palace in June 2020. Friends. #LIVSOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

It’s been a difficult season for many of the Reds, not least the defenders, but Mane has notably suffered a drop-off, and that can be somewhat put down to Virgil van Dijk’s absence.

The Netherlands international has a habit of pinging long-range diagonal balls to the winger – with that goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League being a great example – but that channel was severed when Jordan Pickford clattered the centre-half back in October, leaving the big man needing surgery.

The above statistic does offer another explanation for Liverpool’s faltering form this season, even if it doesn’t exactly sit well.