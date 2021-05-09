(Video) Harvey Elliott’s best bits from outstanding season with Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has shone brightly on loan at Blackburn Rovers this season, totting up an outstanding 18 goal contributions.

The teenager is due to return to Anfield after the Championship season ended this weekend, and will hopefully be able to play a part in the Reds’ 2021/22 campaign.

Sky Sports have put together Elliott’s best bits in a handy three-minute social media clip and it’s a glorious watch for Liverpool and Rovers fans alike.

The below video doesn’t include Elliott’s last goal for Blackburn – but you can see that here.

Take a watch of the youngster’s highlights from this season – via Sky Sports.

Harvey Elliott also had another nomination for @Rovers’ Goal of the Season for his mazy dribble and goal against champions Norwich which came third overall. Here’s his best highlights from this season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PTfmJPj242 — Anfield Watch Academy (@AcadWatch) May 7, 2021