(Video) Liverpool told to splash the cash to keep up with Man City & Chelsea

Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards believe Liverpool need to go big this summer if they’re to keep up with Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Reds have endured a difficult season – now fighting for a fourth place – with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip missing for most of it.

City’s squad depth is ludicrous; they’ve got enough players to form two XIs capable of challenging for the Premier League title, and Chelsea have become a new beast under Thomas Tuchel.

Redknapp and Richards believe Liverpool need to buy more players this summer if they’re to keep up with their rivals, citing an ageing midfield as a key issue.

