19-year-old starlet signs off on fresh deal with Liverpool

Liverpool U23s starlet Fidel O’Rourke has signed a new contract with the Reds, as confirmed in a statement on the club’s official site.

The 19-year-old has agreed on new terms, committing his long-term future to his boyhood team.

O’Rourke is an exciting forward and has been with Liverpool since U14 level – captaining the U18s to FA Youth Cup glory in 2019.

A Scouser by the grace of God, the teenager was playing Sunday League football when picked up by a club scout over four years ago.

MORE: Transfer guru reveals what needs to happen for Liverpool to sign Jadon Sancho

It’s really positive to see starlets at the club like O’Rourke being rewarded with fresh deals.

The 19-year-old can serve as inspiration for other young footballers trying to make it at top clubs, especially as he was picked up as an U14 player from Sunday League.

O’Rourke was handed his first professional deal by Liverpool just 12 months ago after breaking into the U19s’ set-up, speaking to his progression.