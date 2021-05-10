Claims Bissouma has requested transfer amid Liverpool interest dashed

Yesterday it was claimed Brighton Hove and Albion star Yves Bissouma had submitted a transfer request amid interest from Liverpool.

That’s according to Times reporter Duncan Castles, but well-respected Andy Naylor of The Athletic begs to differ.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the initial claim was made, the Brighton journalist revealed a well-placed source told him the story is false.

We don’t doubt Naylor’s information and its accuracy, but it’s worth noting reporters with close links can sometimes be fed lines that suit the narrative the club are going for.

As Liverpool fans, we saw a lot of that last summer when reputable journalists close to the Reds continually played down interest in Thiago Alcantara.

All that being said, Castles is well-respected and had some other nuggets of relevant information in his report.

The Times writer claimed Jurgen Klopp has taken a ‘personal interest’ in Bissouma and suggested Liverpool could see the Mali international as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutch maestro has made a total of 233 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions over the last five seasons and stepping into his shoes will be no easy task.

But with Bissouma already boasting three terms in England on his CV, the 24-year-old looks the part.