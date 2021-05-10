Former Liverpool manager keen on Premier League job

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is ready to make a return to Premier League football.

The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Chinese Super League side Dalian earlier this year, and the timing of his interview with Sky Sports in somewhat intriguing.

There is a notable vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur after Jose Mourinho was recently dismissed from his role, and Benitez has a habit of stepping into the Portuguese’s shoes.

“I moved to China because there were no top sides here, so I needed to keep competing and doing my job,” Rafa said.

“But at the moment I’m quite keen to stay in England, in Liverpool. I’m watching every Premier League game and sometimes Championship games so that I’m always ready.

“The priority is England, the Premier League, my family is here and I like the style of football here. I will try to be ready here.

“I am watching the Serie A because it is a good league for me but there, in France, in Germany, in Portugal, I don’t see too many options in these countries to have a project where you can develop players and make the team more competitive.”

A come-and-get-me plea, if we’ve ever heard one!

The former Liverpool boss is clearly wanting to sign up to a European club, and we at Empire of the Kop hope it’s not too long before Rafa is back on the touchline at the highest level.

As ever, it’d be nice to give him a warm welcome at Anfield.