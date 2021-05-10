Injury to key Manchester United star has Solskjaer concerned ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United could potentially be without their captain, Harry Maguire, for their upcoming clash with Liverpool, after the defender suffered an ankle injury in the club’s 3-1 victory at Villa Park.

This comes from the Liverpool Echo, with the England international having been spotted leaving the ground in a protective boot following on from the initial injury, which was deemed serious enough to warrant the 28-year-old’s substitution in the second-half.

“We have a final to look forward to. Hopefully it will be with Harry Maguire, I don’t know. We’ve got to check him. It might be a few weeks, it might be a couple of days, who knows,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke of the incident post-match.

“Hopefully he won’t be too bad but I’m not a doctor and we’ve got to check him and scan him tomorrow. It was his ankle, lower leg, I think the boy landed on top of him, so he twisted his ankle and got a knock.

“Harry has been excellent and it is almost unheard of, the minutes he has played without missing out.

“His fitness is very good, he’s robust but today it looked like the boy landed on top of him and he twisted his ankle, so that’s something you can’t really defend yourself against. Unfortunately, he had to come off.

“I don’t know how bad it is. Maybe he’s available for Thursday I don’t know, I will tell you more on Tuesday night when I next see you all.”

Having been a regular feature of the Red Devils’ defence, it’s a loss that the United boss can ill afford, certainly with a European final on the horizon.

With protests rumoured to take place again next week, however, it may turn out to be an irrelevant issue, at least on our end, with another potential postponement on the cards.

While we’d never wish an injury on our opposition, should the tie end up going ahead, it would hand us something of a boost, as we look to secure a maximum return of 12 points from our remaining four league fixtures in a bid to break back into the top four.

