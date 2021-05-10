Jurgen Klopp faces tough call as centre-half likely unfit for Man United clash

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak is ‘highly unlikely’ to feature against Manchester United this week.

That’s according to well-placed journalist James Pearce, who has tipped Fabinho to start alongside Nat Phillips at Old Trafford in his report for The Athletic.

Rhys Williams is another option for Jurgen Klopp, after a solid enough performance against Southampton over the weekend – in which Liverpool kept a clean sheet.

There are concerns the heavyweight clash between the Reds and Red Devils could, once again, be suspended by fan protests.

As mentioned in our report yesterday, some Manchester United supporters seem to be rallying the troops – but it’s unclear if the intention is to get the game called off or just put on a peaceful protest against the club’s ownership outside the ground.

If the fixture is suspended for a second time, there is a chance the three points could be awarded to Liverpool by the Premier League.