Liverpool ‘admire’ Leeds United star Patrick Bamford – but new deal could inflate fees

Liverpool have been credited with interest in Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

That’s according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, who claims the Reds are one of several clubs that ‘admire’ the 27-year-old.

Bamford has bagged an incredible 15 goals this season for Leeds, adapting very quickly after helping the West Yorkshire outfit achieve promotion to the Premier League last term.

It’s no secret Liverpool have struggled to bag goals at times this season – with Mo Salah the only real consistent threat for the Reds – and Bamford has a knack for finding the back of the net.

Although the hot-shot striker signed a new long-term deal last summer, Ornstein claims it would not stand in the way of a potential transfer if a suitable bid arrived.

Transfermarkt value Bamford at a lowly £16.2 million, but it’d surely take an offer almost twice as much to tempt Leeds into selling the forward.