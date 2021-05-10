(Photo) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards confirm they’re expecting a baby

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken to social media to confirm he and long-term partner Perrie Edwards are expecting a child.

The 27-year-old jovially asked his Instagram followers for tips on changing nappies in the caption, accompanying a couple of snaps of the happy couple.

We at Empire of the Kop would like to wish both Alex and Perrie all the best as they embark on a new journey together.

Take a look at the screen-grab below, via The Anfield Wrap.

Is right, The Ox! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xcSP0jXboT — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 10, 2021