(Photo) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards confirm they’re expecting a baby

Posted by
(Photo) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards confirm they’re expecting a baby

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken to social media to confirm he and long-term partner Perrie Edwards are expecting a child.

The 27-year-old jovially asked his Instagram followers for tips on changing nappies in the caption, accompanying a couple of snaps of the happy couple.

We at Empire of the Kop would like to wish both Alex and Perrie all the best as they embark on a new journey together.

Take a look at the screen-grab below, via The Anfield Wrap.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top