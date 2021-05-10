(Photos) Liverpool’s new kit for 21/22 spotted on sale in Nike store, including shorts

A couple of new photos have emerged online of what appears to be Liverpool’s new home kit for the 2021/22 season on sale in a shop.

From the images below, you can see it looks like a Nike store, or at least a section for related products.

The photographs were taken from this Footy Headlines article and appear to confirm the rumoured leaks.

On the visible arms of the shirts, you can see the Expedia logo which will appear on the tops from the start of next season.

Take a look at the images of the Liverpool kit below.