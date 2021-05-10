Transfer guru reveals what needs to happen for Liverpool to sign Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is continually being linked with a move to Liverpool, among other clubs.

The latest nugget of information comes from transfer guru Jan Aage Fjortoft, who claims Jurgen Klopp is ‘very keen’ on the winger, but there’s a massive catch.

According to the former professional, Liverpool would need to offload one of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane to raise funs for the deal.

Take a look at Fjortoft’s tweet below.

Re: Sancho Manchester United still going for him. Liverpool/ Klopp also very keen on the player, but have to sell either Salah or Mané to have the necessary money for Sancho’s fee — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) May 10, 2021

MORE: Liverpool ‘admire’ Leeds Utd star Patrick Bamford, but new deal could inflate fees

It’s not the first time Klopp has been credited with interest in Sancho, as BILD journalist Christian Falk claims the German is a keen ‘admirer’ of the England international.

Liverpool’s apparent interest in the 21-year-old is somewhat encouraging, especially as the winger is said to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Dortmund to leave the club under the right conditions.

That’s according to well renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who iterates Sancho’s team-mate, Erling Haaland, does not have the same type of arrangement.