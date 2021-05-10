(Video) Fans will love what Thiago said to Klopp after scoring first Liverpool goal

Thiago Alcantara scored his first goal for Liverpool over the weekend, in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Spain international rifled an effort into the bottom-right corner of Fraser Forster’s net.

After the game, Thiago went over to manager Jurgen Klopp to tell him he “made it in training”.

To be honest, we find it incredibly wholesome, almost like a proud son is telling his dad about something – which is quite something when we’re talking about one of the finest midfielders in the game!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

Thiago on his goal: “I made it in training!” ⚽️pic.twitter.com/Hk7aEHLrHt — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 9, 2021