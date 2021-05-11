Bayern Munich make their move for Liverpool star; three-year deal offered – report

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reportedly moved to sign Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

That’s according to renowned Turkish transfer guru Ekrem Konur, who claims a three-year deal has been offered to the Netherlands international.

Acting as Liverpool’s captain for much of this season, in the absence of Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk, losing Wijnaldum this summer would come as a significant blow to Jurgen Klopp and co.

It’s not the first time Gini has been linked with a move to Bayern, though – with the Mirror also claiming a three-year deal has been given the green light by the midfielder’s camp.

If the rumours are true, it likely means Liverpool and Wijnaldum have been unable to agree on terms for an extension, leaving Klopp with the difficult task of replacing the 30-year-old.

The Reds’ ever-present No.5 has been a key member of the German’s squad over the last five years, but the recent signing of Thiago Alcantara could ease the transition.

Without Wijnaldum, Liverpool’s starting midfield picks itself, with Fabinho acting as the anchor in a trio with captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago.