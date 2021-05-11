Ferguson lauds Gerrard’s managerial ability: “He’s done magnificent – both on and off the field”

You know Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is doing a good job when Alex Ferguson is singing his praises!

The legendary former Manchester United manager has been speaking about the iconic Reds captain, saying he’s doing a “magnificent” job with Rangers in Scotland.

“The only time I really support Rangers is when they play Celtic. The big one,” Ferguson told Sky Sports. “[My son] is a Celtic fan. I love phoning him up when Rangers have beaten them.

“[Gerrard] has done magnificent. He really has, both on and off the field.

MORE: Transfer guru claims Liverpool want massive deal completed in next five weeks

“A press interview can lose you your job in management. But Steven’s press conferences are fantastic. He’s cool, he’s composed, he gives the right answers. He’s really top because it’s an art.”

This season, with Gerrard at the helm, Rangers claimed the Scottish title for the first time in ten years, stopping Celtic from claiming a record ten championships on the bounce.

The Liverpool legend has now been in the hot seat at the Ibrox for three years, and he’s turned a sleeping giant into a force to be reckoned with once again.