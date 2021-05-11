Garth Crooks makes horribly unfair Mo Salah claim that proves he’s just BBC Sport’s Adrian Durham

Against Southampton at the weekend, Mo Salah delivered a beautiful cross onto the head of Sadio Mane to put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first-half.

Yet, in his BBC Sport Team of the Week, Garth Crooks decided to completely ignore this and randomly attack the Egyptian.

“Mohamed Salah only seems interested in the Golden Boot and I think that is having a negative effect on some of his teammates,” he said.

Sorry? The claim that Salah, who is on 20 Premier League goals and five assists (with 29 goals in all competitions) is having a negative effect on this current Liverpool side is laughable.

We factually would not be in a race for the top four without him – and anyone who actually saw the game on the weekend will have seen his creativity.

Salah is ruthless in certain positions and has an eye for a goal only – but he also makes things happens for his teammates.

He has made more chances than any other Liverpool player this term and also has a higher expected assists tally than anyone else.

But because it’s Salah, BBC Sport’s version of Adrian Durham has decided to weigh in with the nonsense.

Sigh. Why is it always Salah on the end of this? Did Harry Kane receive similar sentiment in the Team of the Week column when he pretended a ball touched him for a goal in his own pursuit of the Golden Boot?