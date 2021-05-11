Liverpool and Netherlands look set to go into battle RE Virgil van Dijk, says trusted journalist

Liverpool do not want Virgil van Dijk playing at the Euros…

Netherlands, understandably, do.

The player himself wants to represent his country, but not at the detriment of his long-term future, having missed nearly the entire season injured following the rupturing of his knee ligaments back in October.

According to Chris Bascombe in the Independent, the two sides are on ‘collision course’ about whether the 30-year-old will go to the Euros as his country’s skipper or be allowed more rehab time before next season.

“I think he has to decide. It is his career,” Netherlands manager Frank De Boer said… “I can imagine that he is in a dilemma. I hope he has made giant steps in his rehabilitation.”

For us, it’s a no-brainer. Van Dijk surely cannot go from the treatment table to a highly competitive international tournament.

He still isn’t involved in team training – and it doesn’t look like he will be before the season is up – either.

Liverpool should put a line under the possibility, really – or at least leave the decision with the club doctors and nobody else.

Imagine another campaign without Virg because he’s rushed back for the Euros… Doesn’t bear thinking about.