Liverpool sign up to Sorare – Fantasy football with a crypto-twist

Fantasy football with a crypto-currency twist…

That’s what Sorare is offering football fans who’ve caught the crypto-bug – a combination of the traditional aspects of fantasy football with the new craze for cybercash trading.

Sorare offers footy fans the chance to buy and then own their player cards – effectively – through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – which are a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

(You still with us…?)

You then pick your team, comprised of your NFTs and field them against other Sorare users in various digital leagues.

Prizes include rare cards, Ethereum and special crypto-rewards based on how well your selected team does in real life!

Last year, a user spent $289,920 on a unique Cristiano Ronaldo card, but we assure you, you can pick up players for much cheaper!

WOW! 🚀 Congratulations to FC Camembert who has just smashed our #Sorare Market record. The Unique 2020-21 Cristiano Ronaldo card was bought for $289920 on the Transfer Market. #OwnYourGame ⚽️ Season: 2020-2021

Serial: 1/1

Price: $289920 pic.twitter.com/unLS9aXaN1 — Sorare (@SorareHQ) March 14, 2021

In January, Liverpool joined up to Sorare – and users had the chance to buy first edition Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson or Sadio Mane cards!

These will naturally increase in value and will one day make users a profit on the Sorare transfer market…

Other licensed teams include Juventus, AC Milan, PSG, Real Madrid and all the sides in the J-League.

Originally, Sorare cards from LFC were only available through bundle sales. But once the first bundles were sold, secondary market trading for individual cards can take place.

It's Official: Premier League Champions @LFC joins Sorare 🔥 With Liverpool joining us, we now have the current Champions from the top 5 European Leagues 🏆 First Edition card sales are on auction now🚀 🔴🔴 Official digital #LFC cards, only on https://t.co/n4TzfPgh1G pic.twitter.com/rfVZuM6Ydo — Sorare (@SorareHQ) January 5, 2021

But like regular fantasy football games, you can start playing for free…

There’s plenty of cards which cost nothing, but also have zero real world value, which enable you to pick your lineup and compete in leagues – before you are gradually introduced to the idea of buying and selling NFTs as value goes up and down.

Sorare introduces football fans to a much more accessible, easy to understand version of crypto-trading – for those who currently find the concept of Binance a little bizarre.

In its essence, this is still a fantasy football game in which you win by picking the players who do well in real life, but you purchase cards (NFTs) which are tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain – and therefore provide you real value when the stock rises.

So, theoretically, if you bought an Erling Haaland card back in 2019, when Sorare launched, it would have been a mighty fine investment as his, and therefore the the card’s value will have rocketed.

Happy playing, Reds!