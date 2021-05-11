(Photo) Man Utd erect massive wall outside Old Trafford in fear of more protests ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United have installed a ten foot steel fence around the perimeter of Old Trafford, in fear of more protests from fans over the club’s ownership.

The Red Devils are set to host bitter rivals Liverpool this week, following the rescheduling of the fixture after protestors gained access to the field prior to kick-off.

As reported by the Mirror, United have now installed a massive wall outside the stadium in an effort to ensure the game goes ahead as planned this time around.

Take a look at the photo below.

Man Utd erect 10ft steel fence around Old Trafford in fear of more anti-Glazer protestshttps://t.co/5eEIgG7ufI pic.twitter.com/5QsICW9yqM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 11, 2021